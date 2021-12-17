Yeager Airport receives millions from historic infrastructure bill

Yeager Airport responsible for nearly 3,000 jobs, $225-million economic impact

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Yeager Airport will receive $2.1 million in first-year funding from The Federal Aviation

Administration (FAA).

The funds will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that will be awarded to more than 3,000 airports across the United States.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $15 billion for airport-related projects as defined under the existing Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge criteria. This is the first round of funding CRW will receive over five years that could be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit, and roadway projects.

“The funding will go a long way as we invest in projects that will upgrade and modernize our airport. We now have the opportunity to fund projects that will meet our needs for the next 30 to 40 years,” said Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller. “’The funds will also help create jobs for West Virginia and bolster our state’s economy.”

CRW will be able to submit project proposals to the FAA for review in the coming weeks.

“I want to thank Senator Manchin and Senator Capito for their hard work fighting for airport infrastructure improvements” Keller stressed. Our vision at Yeager Airport is to be the biggest economic engine for the state of West Virginia, and this will give us momentum to achieve that goal.”



— About Yeager Airport (CRW): A study done by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission says Yeager Airport is

responsible for nearly 3,000 jobs and has a $225-million economic impact in the state. Yeager Airport is the

largest commercial Airport in West Virginia, with service provided by American, Delta, Spirit, and United Airlines.

The Airport’s Organizational Vision is: “To become the most important economic engine for the state through

advances in aviation and education.” Yeager Airport, in conjunction with the West Virginia National Guard, hosts

the Home Base Program. The program works to facilitate military ground, tactical, and air training in West Virginia.