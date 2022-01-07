WVU Medicine on track with $110M renovation plan unveiled mid-2021 at Fairmont Medical Center

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Big things are coming to the Fairmont Medical Center this year.

Since WVU Medicine opened at the site of the shuttered Fairmont Regional Medical Center in June 2020, officials revived the aging campus. Now, after a $110 million promise and 18 months of progress, WVU Medicine has shown it’s committed to keeping FMC opened.

Thursday, the hospital hosted Leadership Marion, a group of future community leaders, and looked ahead to this year and all the changes that are planned.

Currently, FMC has 22 inpatient beds but has finished renovating another wing of the third floor which will open 20 more beds for inpatients, upping their total capacity to 42, which is what the hospital is licensed for.

This year, WVU Medicine is hoping to also complete renovations which will open a 30-bed skilled nursing unit, which will house patients who require short-term care post-surgery or other event that requires medical care and observation…

