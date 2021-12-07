WVU issues statement after Faculty Senate vote

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University issued the following statement from Tom Jones, Chair, WVU Board of Governors, on Monday, Dec. 6:

“The West Virginia University Board of Governors appreciates the faculty members who shared their perspectives at today’s Faculty Senate meeting regarding shared governance and the effectiveness of our University leadership.

The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. Their commitment, as well as the commitment of the entire administrative team, has enabled our University to navigate a global pandemic while preserving academic quality, maintaining financial stability, and protecting the health and safety of our campus community.

We also have the utmost confidence in the leadership qualities and vision of President Gee. The Board of Governors must position our University for success beyond this pandemic. It is critical that we begin to take action now. The charges we have requested for academic transformation, as well as other transformations within the University, are not easy – but they are necessary. It is critical that this University remains relevant and positioned for achievement in the future. We need leaders who have the will to lead that change. President Gee is that leader.

Though we are disappointed that this amended resolution was brought forward, it does present an opportunity for the University to come together and refrain from creating further division. Let us use this moment for improved communication and productive dialogue on critical issues. We urge the University administration and the faculty to have those necessary conversations so that we may focus collectively on our highest priority of educating our students and serving the people of West Virginia. “

Chair, WVU Board of Governors