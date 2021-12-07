WVU Faculty Senate votes down “no confidence” resolution

By Chris Schulz, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Faculty Senate voted down a resolution of no confidence in the university’s administration Monday afternoon, 103 to 20.

Almost all of the to-hour meeting was dedicated to the resolution of no confidence, despite it being just one of six items on the day’s agenda. After about an hour of deliberation, the meeting was suspended for about 45 minutes to allow senators to consider the resolution and vote.

Senators attending remotely via Zoom asked if the vote would be anonymous. Faculty Senate Chair Ashley Martucci explained that in order to verify that those voting remotely were in fact senators, the votes would not be anonymous and would be viewed by senate officers.

“Given that it isn’t (anonymous), that might affect the outcome of a vote, which has been based on speaking with constituents. I am not voting on my behalf, but my name will be attached to something that my constituents are asking me to vote on. And I am untenured. And that makes me feel really uncomfortable,” said assistant professor of English Rose Casey.

