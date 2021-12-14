WVPA General Membership ZOOM Meeting set for 3 p.m. Friday

Among topics, attendees will hear update on Local Journalism Tax Credit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will host its General Membership Meeting on Friday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. by zoom.

The zoom link is being emailed to publishers today.

The staff and board will review 2020-2021 and present an update on plans for 2022. Along with annual reports and financial updates, those joining the call will hear plans for in-person meetings and new online education opportunities.

There will also be an update on the upcoming West Virginia legislative session, the Local Journalism Support Act, and the Local Journalism Tax Credit.

“The safety concerns and related restrictions of the last two years have been a struggle for our association, member newspapers and staff members,” Don Smith, WVPA executive director, said. “We are looking forward to 2022 and hope to have our in-person events and resume some sense of normalcy and progress. On Friday, we will review the year, talk about our upcoming schedule of events, and outline our plans for engagement in 2022. In addition to our annual events, we hope to have in-person regional meetings and training for staff members.”

Normally held as part of the annual convention, the General Membership Meeting was postponed when concerns about COVID forced the cancellation of in-person convention earlier this year.

Unfortunately, COVID remains a threat; Smith said the staff and board, even with plans for in-person events, continue to put safety first.

“While we plan to be in-person in 2022, we will offer online access to most events. We encourage those who are not vaccinated or who are concerned about in-person events to take advantage of the online option,” Smith said. “I think everyone understands these plans could change if the safety threat to our members and guests increases.”

WVPA Foundation will survey member newspapers about vaccination policies and to see if they will accept summer interns who are not vaccinated.

During Friday’s call, WV Press is excited to present information on a new online education opportunity for all newspapers. The West Virginia Press Association Foundation is funding the program, which will give member newspapers access to several education webinars each month, plus access to archived programs, that address advertising, editorial, digital and management issues.

“This is an excellent staff development program that is presented in a way that addresses safety concerns, staffing limitations and scheduling issues,” Smith said. “We applaud the WVPA Foundation for funding this program that will benefit each member newspaper. We all want 2022 to be a year of growth and progress.”

Wearing a mask at WVPA events will be optional but encouraged.