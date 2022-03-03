WVPA Foundation accepting college student applications for $4,000 scholarship-summer Internship awards in 2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia college students are learning the West Virginia Press Association Foundation’s mission of improving the quality and future of West Virginia newspapers and the communities they serve in West Virginia is more than just rhetoric.

The WVPA Foundation is now accepting applications from students for 2022 Summer Internships at West Virginia newspapers and 2022 college scholarships.

Newspapers interested in hosting an intern, should contact WVPA Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected] The interns and hosting newspapers are determined and matched by interest, location and an approved work plan.

If awarded, there will be an undetermined number of $3,000 paid internships. The WVPAF also assists with unpaid internships at newspapers across West Virginia.

If scholarships are awarded, the WVPAF provides college scholarships up to $1,000.

In 2020, four West Virginia students were awarded packages each totaling $4,000. In 2021, with COVID limiting opportunities, the Foundation awarded five $1,000 scholarships.

The application deadline is March 31, 2022. The awards will be announced by April 15.

The programs are open to students in fields such as journalism, business management, human resources, advertising, social media and marketing. Preference will be given to students in at least their sophomore year of college.

Applications may be downloaded from the WVPA website: https://www.wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/WVPA-Foundation-Scholarship-Application-Form-2022.pdf

Once the PDF application file is downloaded to the desktop, the application can be electronically completed and emailed.

For additional information or to have the applications mailed, email or call Executive Director Don Smith at [email protected], 304-550-0454 or write to: WV Press Association Foundation, 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.