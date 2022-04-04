West Virginia Manufacturers Association unveils new conference name, focus

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is transforming its annual conference to reflect modern trends in their industry.

What formerly was known as the Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference now will take place as the 2022 Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit, or MEGS. The WVMA will hold this annual conference in Wheeling for the first time, giving attendees the opportunity to visit the Northern Panhandle.

MEGS will take place May 2-3, 2022, at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.

“The WVMA is committed to providing its members and supporters with high-quality programming that moves with the times and offers up-to-the-minute information affecting manufacturing in West Virginia,” WVMA President Rebecca McPhail said. “We thought it was time for a new focus and venue to go with our dynamic program this year. We are excited to bring everyone to Wheeling, which has a storied history in manufacturing, and the beautiful Oglebay Resort.”

McPhail said MEGS will build on the foundation of West Virginia’s manufacturing and natural gas development industries while exploring broader industry and energy issues.

“We will examine environmental and sustainability trends and job creation and dive into the regional economic outlook,” she said. “Our 2022 agenda explores the intersection of the manufacturing and energy sectors and takes a hard look at the challenges and opportunities they are facing in today’s economy.”

Confirmed speakers represent the U.S. Department of Energy, the American Chemistry Council, West Virginia Department of Economic Development, and a host of multi-national companies operating in manufacturing and energy development.

MEGS registration and agenda details can be found at https://www.wvmegs.com/ or contact the WVMA for more information at (304) 342-2123.