WV Press seeking newspaper industry volunteers to help judge Wisconsin Better Newspaper contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is seeking volunteers to help judge the Wisconsin Better Newspaper Contest.

The judging will start at the end of October.



WV Press needs editorial, photography, advertising and digital judges and hopes several staff members from each newspaper will volunteer. Employees, retirees, freelancers and part-timers are invited to participate.



To volunteer, use this link and complete the online form:



https://wnanews.formstack.com/forms/wna_contest_judges

Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, said judging is a rewarding experiencing.

“You get to see the best work from another state. It always helps improve your work,” Smith said. “With enough volunteers, judging is fun and educational. Wisconsin has some very good newspapers and lots of interesting ideas.”

Anyone interested in more information, should contact Don Smith at [email protected] or 304-550-0454

Smith, the WV Press Staff and Wisconsin Newspaper Contest Coordinator Jordan Schelling will direct the judging.