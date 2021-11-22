WV Press office internet restored; staff catching up on responses

Updated at 1 p.m., Nov. 23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Internet service has been restored to the West Virginia Press Office and the staff is working to catch up on responses and work.

Suddenlink was able to get service restored Monday and followed up with calls to check on the internet access.

WV Press had been without internet service for four days.

“We are glad to have service restored and appreciate the follow-up call,” said Don Smith, executive director.”We are asking our clients and newspapers to have patience while we catch-up on the backlog of work.”

Suddenlink followed up on service interruption with a the call, apologized for the service issue and explained the service interruption was an isolated incident and not part of a larger outage.

A website that reported a Suddenlink outage in several zip codes in West Virginia was not an official company report, according to Suddenlink.

A company official said Suddenlink customers can now sign up through their account for email or text alerts of outages.

WV Press and others had gotten such a Suddenlink notice of work in the area and the possibility of brief service interruptions before the service interruption on Thursday.

Anyone needing to reach WV Press, can call Don Smith at 304-550-0454 or email [email protected]