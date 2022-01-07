WV Press Legislative Lookahead is a virtual event today; Schedule remains the same

Zoom link has been emailed; first panel at 9:15 a.m.; live-stream access on WV Press Facebook Page

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Press Legislative Lookahead is being held today as a virtual event with a live-stream on the WVPA Facebook Page.

The panel discussions will be held by Zoom call. The link has been emailed. Any media or registered guests who have not received the zoom link should contact Don Smith, WVPA executive director, at [email protected] or 304-550-0454.

“As we had already moved the Lookahead to a virtual event because of COVID concerns, the snow fall is not a huge issue in terms of our plans,” Smith, WVPA said. “Of course, we know the snow will impact some of our panelists and media, but we hope enough can join us to make it a successful day.”

“We do expect that some people will have to drop out to handle snow-related issues, power outages or because of poor internet access,” Smith said, adding that with most people expected to be joining from home, he also expects to see pets and children.

“If anything, during the last two years, we have learned how to function during emergencies and from home. Personally, I will be moderating this Zoom event from COVID isolation with a dog and cats,” smith said. “Life continues around us.”

The day includes three panels and the schedule remains the same:

9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Education: Policies, Staffing and Funding

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Talk with Legislative Leadership

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Growth: Economic Development, Broadband and Infrastructure

“We have three great panelists. The education panel includes Dr. Erin McHenry-Sorber, who is a co-author of a new study on the teacher shortage in West Virginia,” Smith said.

“Our agenda will address the key issues expected for consideration during the 2022 legislative session. The highlight of the day is the ‘Talk with Legislative Leadership’ when state leaders talk about their priorities and answer media questions,” Smith added.

This event is hosted by WV Press with the assistance of its Corporate Partners: AARP WV, WVU and West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The annual legislative preview — comprising three panel discussions — had been planned as an in-person event, but had to be switched this week after a COVID outbreak at WV Press, which hosts the event.

Registration is required. Members of the media can still register for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-west-virginia-press-association-legislative-lookahead-tickets-227270922447