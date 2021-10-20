WV Press video and data available from West Virginia Broadband Roundtable Discussion

See samples of roundtable coverage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Press Association today hosted a ZOOM roundtable discussion of the state’s recently announced $8 billion broadband strategy.

Media representatives from newspapers, radio, television and online organizations participated in the call.

Samples of coverage:

Broadband plan to exclusively benefit West Virginians without current internet access – By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram, https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/broadband-plan-to-exclusively-benefit-west-virginians-without-current-internet-access/article_464e15a6-31a4-11ec-8779-e3f61b096c74.html

State broadband map shows 200,000 households are unserved – By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/state-broadband-map-shows-200-000-households-are-unserved/article_c48df76a-6cde-5b54-9e30-61f7a93213ae.html

Carmichael says state residents should see ‘immediate impact’ following broadband announcement – WV MetroNews Staff, https://wvmetronews.com/2021/10/20/carmichael-says-state-residents-should-see-immediate-impact-following-broadband-announcement/

W.Va. Governor’s office holds roundtable discussion on new broadband strategy, By Tori Yorgey, WSAZ NewsChannel 3, https://www.wsaz.com/2021/10/21/wva-governors-office-holds-roundtable-discussion-new-broadband-strategy/

For media members unable to attend, WV Press is posting the video of the discussion, panel photos with titles, and economic development presentation.

— MITCH CARMICHAEL | Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development

— KELLY COLLINS WORKMAN | Director

West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Broadband Office

West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council

— VIC SPROUSE

Broadband and Economic Development Specialist

West Virginia Department of Economic Development

— JAMIE H. HOFFMANN | GIS Coordinator

West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Broadband Office, West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council

