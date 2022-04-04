WV News expands with purchase of Mineral Daily-News of Keyser, Jackson Star and Jackson Herald

WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — WV News, the fastest growing media company in West Virginia, is expanding again — taking ownership of three additional newspapers in the Mountain State effective May 1.

WV News will begin publishing the Mineral Daily News-Tribune of Keyser, the Jackson Star and the Jackson Herald after purchasing the publications from Gannett.

“We’re excited to be able to grow into additional communities in West Virginia, providing the important local and state news coverage, as well as sports and activities that are a part of these communities,” WV News president and owner Brian Jarvis said.

“We appreciate Gannett’s willingness to work with us in the acquisition of these publications as we look to grow our footprint,” Jarvis said. “We look forward to stepping into these communities and helping businesses and the region grow…

