WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series travels to Glade Springs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series played the second event of the 2022 season Monday on the Cobb Course at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The Championship Division saw Todd Duncan of Daniels take top honors, followed by Davey Jude of Kermit and Cam Roam of Huntington. Josh Howell of Charlton Height took top honors in men’s gross, while Billy Cremeans of Hurricane took top honors in men’s net.

Karen Ramey of Daniels had the low round of the day in the Women’s Gross division, while Claytina Shepherd of Beckley took top honors in the Women’s Net division.

“Kyle Long, Daniel Richards, Keith Honaker and all of the staff at The Cobb Course have the facility in fantastic condition,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh. “Great hospitality was shown to the players, as always. Our low round of the day winners, Todd Duncan and Karen Rainey, were gifted custom golf bags from representatives of our title sponsor Yuengling.”

“We’re always happy to host the WVGA and the great golfers they bring,” said Assistant Golf Professional Jared Porter. “The course played hard due to the wind and rain, but some of these golfers hit well enough that the weather conditions didn’t matter.”

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on net and gross scores.

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is back in action on Sunday, May 21, at the Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.