WV Economic Development Council Legislative Conference offers detailed view of growth opportunities

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Those attending the West Virginia Economic Development Council’s Legislative Conference on Wednesday got detailed views and diverse opinions of growth opportunities in the state.

The conference was held in-person — with a video option — at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. The state Legislature was in session and the conference had a steady stream of speakers from the state Capitol, along with economic development leaders from across the state.

Robbie Morris, president of the West Virginia Economic Development Council, said the group was very appreciative of the many speakers who participated at the WVEDC conference. Morris said there is real economic development momentum in West Virginia and the WVEDC membership was interested in hearing the details and plans.

Wednesday’s lineup and topics included:

— Report on federal funding for the Mountain State by Bowles Rice with Richie Heath, Jim Kelsh and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw.

— J.B. McCuskey, WV State Auditor

— Mac Warner, WV Secretary of State

— Riley Moore, WV State Treasurer

— Senator Tom Takubo, WV Senate Majority Leader

— Senator Stephen Baldwin, WV Senate Minority Leader WV House of Delegates Leadership Panel

— Report on Outdoor Recreation’s Role in Community and State Economic Development by Dr. Danny Twilley, West Virginia University

— Preview of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session by Jason Pizatella of Spilman, Thomas & Battle

— Report on Opportunity Appalachia by Carrie Staton, WV Brownfields Assistance Center

— Report on WV Broadband Investment Plan by Kelly Workman and Jamie Hoffmann, WV Office of Broadband

— Report on “The Difference Between Economic Development and Economic Activity” by Chad Chancellor, Next Move Group

— WV Department of Economic Development Update by Cabinet Secretary Mitch Carmichael

— WV Department of Tourism Update by Cabinet Secretary Chelsea Ruby

The event attracted a large in-person crowd, which was socially distanced, and Morris said many people who had registered later opted to attend through the video option. All extra food from the event was boxed and donated to shelters in the area.

