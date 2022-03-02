WV Construction & Design EXPO 2022 in-person March 23-24 at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Learn how to access more than $7 Billion in federal funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 2022 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition (EXPO) will be held March 23-24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Attendees can network and learn from a variety of expert exhibitors and other attendees on the billions of dollars in new West Virginia projects. More than $7 billion in new federal funding is coming to West Virginia from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“The West Virginia Construction & Design EXPO is the region’s largest trade show for construction and design industries,” said Cassidy Webb, EXPO show manager and communications director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV). “We anticipate one of our largest turnouts ever – due to the billions of dollars in new projects and because this is the first time, in a long time, that people can meet and do business in-person.”

The opening keynote session will be held Wednesday, March 23 at 9:00 a.m. in the convention center’s Little Theater and will feature West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, representatives from Nucor Corp., and U.S. Rep. David McKinley, P.E., who will discuss exciting economic development opportunities coming to West Virginia.

EXPO’s panel session, being held Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in the Little Theater, will feature West Virginia’s department secretaries and leaders who will discuss the $7 billion the state is set to receive from the historic infrastructure bill. Speakers will include Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, WVDEP Secretary Harold Ward, WVDOT Secretary Jimmy Wriston, West Virginia Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso, and West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council Executive Director Wayne Morgan.

Federal infrastructure funding available for West Virginia projects includes:

$3.7 billion for new highway/bridge construction projects.

$487 million to replace undependable water and sewer systems;

$600 million to expand and improve internet access;

$146 million a year, for 15 years, for abandoned mine land projects;

$46 million over five years to expand the electric vehicle charging network; and

$40 million to improve airports.

EXPO is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Education to host a Reverse Job Fair on Wednesday, March 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Upper Lobby. The Reverse Job Fair is a spin on the traditional job fair where Community and Technical Education (CTE) Simulated Workplace students will setup industry specific program booths to showcase their technical skills, portfolios, and talents to employers who are looking to hire skilled workers. Exhibitors and attendees will have the opportunity to engage with CTE students and learn more about the high-quality technical education programs and training students receive.

The show is open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. A complete list of seminars, many offering free continuing education credits, and other show information is available on the EXPO website. Registration is free at the show, or online at www.wvexpo.com.

EXPO is presented by the Contractors Association of West Virginia, West Virginia Society of Professional Engineers, West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and the West Virginia Utility Contractors Association, in addition to 24 co-sponsoring organizations. The trade show has become the meeting ground for contractors, architects, engineers, purchasing agents, suppliers, public works officials and others involved in the commercial and industrial construction markets.

The 2022 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition is a professional trade show, and all attendees must be registered to participate. For more details, visit www.wvexpo.com.