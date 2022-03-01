WV Coal Association issues statement regarding Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in West Virginia vs EPA

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON W.Va. – Chris Hamilton, President and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association, offered the following statement following Monday’s oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency:

Chris Hamilton

“This case is about reining in the unchecked power of federal agencies, and specifically the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

Congress, not unelected bureaucrats, should be the governing body that establishes the laws of this land.

At a point in time where all forms of energy are needed to maintain America’s energy security and independence as well as assist those across the globe under threat of losing their ability to provide for their own energy needs, we must maintain our nation’s ability to responsibly generate electricity using fossil fuels.

We very much appreciate the monumental efforts of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey who is leading a 19-state coalition of State Attorneys General and others in petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has the authority to regulate carbon emissions under the Clean Air Act.”

For additional information, contact Chris Hamilton at (304) 342-4153.