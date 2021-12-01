Wratchford thankful for opportunities as Miss West Virginia while she prepares for Miss America competition

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — There was a time in her life when Jaelyn Wratchford never thought she’d be where she is today: Miss West Virginia on the verge of competing in the 100th Miss America competition.

“Oh, no,” she laughed. “First, I had no idea what the Miss American Organization was. Miss West Virginia Tiffany Lawrence was at my birth, and I still had no idea what Miss America was. I didn’t want to do this until I was in high school and told my mom, ‘Hey, I think I want to do a pageant. I think I can get scholarship money from this. I don’t really know what it is.’’’

That decision, though, changed the Eastern Panhandle native’s life, as Wratchford now holds the title and is ready to compete for Miss America in two weeks, an opportunity she holds dear.

However, for Wratchford, the title is much more than just a title. It’s a chance for her to impact the lives of younger generations and make a change in the world for the better. The title just gives her the best platform to meet those goals…

