World Association of Marching Show Bands Committee in Buckhannon receives $7,500 from Randolph County Commission

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Randolph County Commission has awarded the World Association of Marching Show Bands Buckhannon Host Committee with $7,500 in support of making the 2023 World Championship in Buckhannon a success.

“We are thankful for the Randolph County Commission’s contribution and excited to have them as official partners of such an impactful event,” said Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.

Randolph County joins the list of growing sponsors of the event. To date, contributions have been received from The City of Buckhannon in the amount of $100,000, the Harrison County Commission for $4,000, and Community Bank for $550.

The WAMSB 2023 World Championship will take place in July 2023. This is only the second time in 26 years it will take place in the U.S. and the first time being hosted on the East Coast, putting the region and state in an international spotlight.

“To date, we have 47 bands from 24 nations that have submitted applications to participate,” Sanders provided. “Our guests will be staying in our hotels and motels and will have the opportunity to visit shops and restaurants and take part in different recreation opportunities across the region.”

This one-time event provides an opportunity to develop and leverage long-term tourism and economic development relationships with international entities, dignitaries, and other attendees from around the world.

The Barbour County Commission and Lewis County Commission are reviewing similar funding requests for the event.