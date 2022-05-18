Williamson, W.Va., to host Hatfield-McCoy Family Reunion

By Nancy Peyton, The Herald-Dispatch

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — For the first time in 20 years, the Hatfield and McCoy families are set to host a reunion festival and have chosen Williamson, West Virginia, as the host city.

The event is set to take place Oct. 6-9, and approval for the event was given by the Williamson City Council on Thursday.

Jack Hatfield, president of the Hatfields and McCoys Foundation, attended the meeting to ask if Williamson would become the host city for what he hopes will become an annual event.

“We are planning a Hatfield-McCoy Homecoming Festival,” Hatfield said.

“The family itself has not done a reunion since that festival 20 years ago in Pikeville. At that time, it was tuned over to Pike County to do with as they wished for that festival, and it’s kind of dwindled down to nothing unfortunately.” …

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/williamson-to-host-hatfield-mccoy-family-reunion/article_020accd8-7716-5c83-8eff-ef20731755ca.html