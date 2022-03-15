Wheeling, W.Va., Symphony’s efforts strike chord with Governor Justice

The Intelligencer

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s quest to keep performing even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic earned it special recognition from West Virginia state government.

Earlier this month, the WSO was presented with the West Virginia Governor’s Award for Resiliency in the Arts at a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The award recognizes a West Virginia organization that demonstrated creative solutions and leadership in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

WSO Music Director John Devlin and Executive Director Bryan Braunlich accepted the award on behalf of the orchestra. Randall Reid-Smith, Curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, served as master of ceremonies. Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, and Del. Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, were on hand to congratulate the WSO and the other award recipients…

