By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several state lawmakers in neighboring Maryland reached out across the border last week seeking to bring their counties into West Virginia.

Representatives of Legislative District 1 consisting of Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties and two members of the Washington County delegation wrote two letters dated Oct. 14 to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, expressing interest in their counties joining West Virginia.

“We, the undersigned…request that you consider adding us as constituent counties to the State of West Virginia,” stated one of the two letters. “We believe this arrangement may be mutually beneficial for both states and for our local constituencies. Please advise on next steps.”

The letters were signed by State Sen. George Edwards, R-Garrett/Allegany/Washington, and Delegates Wendell Beitzel, R-Garrett/Allegany, Jason Buckel, R-Allegany, Mike McKay, R-Alleghany/Washington, and William Wivell, R-Washington.

When asked by phone Thursday why the lawmakers want to see their counties leave Maryland, Beitzel asked “Do you have two days?” …

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/10/western-maryland-counties-seek-refuge-in-west-virginia/