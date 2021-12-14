West Virginia’s White Grass makes USA Today’s Top 10 list of cross-country ski areas

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Tucker County’s White Grass Ski Touring Center was listed among the 10 best cross-country ski areas in North America in a USA Today poll released last week.

White Grass, now entering its 40th ski season, was ranked sixth in USA Today’s Top 10 list of Nordic ski areas in the United States and Canada. It was the only resort south of New Hampshire to be included. Colorado’s Devil’s Thumb Ranch topped this year’s rankings.

A panel of experts nominated ski areas as candidates for the ten-best list. The newspaper relied on reader responses to the nominees to determine the winners and their positions on the list.

White Grass opened for business off Freeland Road in the south end of Canaan Valley in December 1981 at the site of an abandoned alpine ski area, Weiss Knob, which operated from 1959 until just before nearby Canaan Valley State Park’s ski area opened in 1971…

