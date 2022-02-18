West Virginia’s Promise Scholarship increased to $5,000 annually

By Shelley Hanson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — More students likely will be eligible to receive West Virginia’s Promise Scholarship which has been increased to $5,000 from its previous amount of $4,750.

Temporary changes to the scholarship’s ACT and SAT test score requirements were announced this week. For 2022 and 2023 graduates, the new test score requirements to qualify for the Promise Scholarship are as follows:

∫ ACT composite score, 21 (regularly 22); ACT English score, 19 (regularly 20); ACT Reading score, 19 (regularly 20); ACT Science score, 19 (regularly 20); ACT Math score, 19 (regularly 20).

∫ SAT composite score, 1080 (regularly 1100); SAT Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing score, 510 (regularly 530); and SAT Math score, 510 (regularly 520)…

