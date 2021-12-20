West Virginia’s Marshall University inches toward green campus via grants, investments

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University is inching its way toward going green after buying some electric equipment for the physical plant and researching electric cars for its South Charleston campus.

During last week’s meeting of the university’s Board of Governors, Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations, said the physical plant is trading out some of its gas-powered equipment for battery powered.

Jones said the idea came from Dr. Rick Walker in 2019 and while the plant isn’t ready to make a full turn to electric, it has invested $53,000 to move to battery-operated items such as leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, a zero-turn riding lawn mower and more.

“We’re not quite ready to turn over all of our motor vehicles, but as a result we are making a $53,000 investment to replace all of our landscaping equipment from gas powered to battery operated,” she said…

