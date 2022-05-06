West Virginia’s Jill Rae Scarbro gets top honor from U.S. Small Business Administration

The State Journal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Jill Rae Scarbro of Bright Futures Learning Services in Winfield, West Virginia, is U.S. Small Business Administration 2022 Small Business Person of the Year.

Scarbro’s award was announced during the 2022 National Small Business Week virtual summit.

The event acknowledged small businesses from across the country for resilience, ingenuity and creativity. It also recognized the SBA’s partner organizations for their support of entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development for small businesses and entrepreneurship.

“Our National Small Business Week honorees reflect the strength of our nation’s entrepreneurial spirit—a spirit of community, grit, and ingenuity. This week, we shine a spotlight on the impact they make on our neighborhoods, Main Streets, innovation hubs and manufacturing centers. And I’m honored to recognize West Virginia’s Jill Rae Scarbro as the 2022 Small Business Person of the Year,” said Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman…

