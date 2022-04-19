West Virginia’s improved demolition process set to go into motion￼￼

By David Kirk Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — West Virginia has issues to fix before people will move here, according to State Auditor JB McCuskey.

“We need to make this [state] look and feel like we tell everyone it looks and feels,” McCuskey said. “Our big bill we pushed for was a dilapidated buildings bill… and to re-empower our counties and cities to clean themselves up.”

Senate Bill 552 was the major piece of legislation pushed by McCuskey and his staff this legislative season. The major pieces of the bill will simplify the process through which municipalities have to go through to purchase tax-delinquent property, as well as provide smaller municipalities with funds to begin demolition projects.

At the recent Legislative Wrap-up held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, McCuskey spoke about the bill and its importance to municipalities that want to make West Virginia a more attractive place to live…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/states-improved-demolition-process-set-to-go-into-motion/article_a252539a-bcea-11ec-a7bc-0ffc20278b62.html