West Virginia’s first LGBTQ+ resource event to take place Saturday in Huntington

By Xena Bunton, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s first resource event for LGBTQ+ teens, young adults and their allies is coming to Huntington on Saturday, April 16, to highlight health and safety for the community.

Huntington Pride, in collaboration with Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell County STOP Team, is hosting the free United for Love event from noon until 6 p.m. in the Mountain Health Arena.

“It’s something that I never thought would happen in West Virginia, but I’m very excited to see the turnout of teens and young adults and parents, teachers, counselors — anybody from the community that’s going to attend,” said Ally Layman, Huntington Pride president and rapid rehousing case manager at Branches. “I think that it’s just going to be so empowering for teens to see that they are seen and heard and know that people are there for them.” …

