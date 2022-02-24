West Virginia’s Concord University installs Naloxone boxes as part of “Be The One” project￼

By Jeff Harvey, Princeton Times

ATHENS, W.Va. — Recently, representatives of the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network came to Concord University to introduce CU’s first Naloxone box under the “Be The One” initiative.

WVCRN Program Coordinator Susie Mullens said, “We’re here to deliver Concord’s first ‘Naloxone box as part of our efforts to help rescue people from opioid overdoses.”

Concord Peer Support Specialist Brandon Whitehouse added that the box, which contains two containers of Naloxone, plus instructions on how to use it would be located in the Student Center.

“We’re looking at other sites on campus with the hope of having a box in each building in the future,” he said.

Naloxone is designed to reverse opioid overdoses. The boxes will be a part of the university’s emergency response program…

