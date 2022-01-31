West Virginians weigh in on nuclear power plant prohibition repeal

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON — With lawmakers on the cusp of removing a more than 25-year-old ban on nuclear energy in West Virginia, members of the House of Delegates received input from the public.

The House Government Organization Committee held a public hearing in the House of Delegates chamber Friday morning on Senate Bill 4, repealing sections of the state code banning the construction of nuclear power plants in West Virginia.

SB 4 passed the Senate Tuesday 24-7. The House version of the same bill, House Bill 2882, made it through the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee and the House Government Organization Committee over the last seven days. That bill was referred to the House’s inactive calendar since the Senate bill is already on track for passage in the House Monday, Jan. 31.

The bill would remove two sections of code banning the construction of new nuclear power plants except under certain circumstances. The ban has been in place since 1996…

