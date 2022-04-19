West Virginia veterans share concerns with Manchin about VA proposal to downsize three hospitals into urgent cares — including Clarksburg

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Joe Manchin heard from concerned West Virginia veterans on Monday about a proposed U.S. Veterans Affairs plan that would include downsizing three of West Virginia’s VA hospitals to urgent care centers and would relocate some VA community-based outpatient clinics.

“This would be a tragedy,” one veteran said during the meeting – a combined in-person and Zoom “listening session.”

Retired National Guard Gen. James Hoyer said, “It is an absolute disservice to our veterans.”

The proposal is part of the VA’s preliminary recommendations for the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission to consider…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/04/18/wv-veterans-share-concerns-with-manchin-about-va-proposal-to-downsize-three-hospitals-into-urgent-cares-including-clarksburg/