West Virginia veterans’ healthcare options limited in proposed VA hospital changes

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Citing decreasing need for services as West Virginia’s aging veterans pass away, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is considering reducing services at the state’s three VA hospitals and limiting access to other services.

State and federal officials are working to make sure those recommendations never happen.

In the middle of March, the VA released its Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report. It is required by the VA MISSION Act passed by Congress in 2018. Among the bill’s provision, the VA MISSION Act required the VA to submit recommendations for modernization and streamlining healthcare services offered to veterans.

The VA recommended the approximately $2 trillion AIR proposal on March 14. According to Military.com, the VA proposal involves closing as many as three medical centers and 174 outpatient clinics while also creating 255 new healthcare facilities focused on rehabilitation, long-term care, and other services aimed at older veterans…

