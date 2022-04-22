West Virginia vaccine clinics see bigger turnouts after second booster’s approval￼

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Local COVID-19 vaccination clinics were seeing few numbers of people seeking vaccine, but turnouts have been much greater since the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration approved second booster doses.

Vaccination clinics have been conducted at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the region. A clinic was offered Wednesday at the Stafford Drive center, and another has been scheduled for April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location, according to Administrator Bonnie Allen at the Mercer County Health Department.

Both the CDC and FCD have approved second COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Allen said.

“We were not seeing many (people) coming in for the first clinics, but since they approved the second booster, our clinics have increased greatly,” Allen said. “We were seeing 12, 15 people. Once they approved it, we started seeing an average of 200 or more a clinic. Today, they’re steady. I’m on my way there now, and I’m getting a lot of calls from people wanting to know about the booster.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/vaccine-clinics-see-bigger-turnouts-after-second-booster-s-approval/article_1c316fb2-c0c3-11ec-93a4-67852c1530e5.html