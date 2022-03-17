West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 3.9% in February

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia once again saw a drop in its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month, continuing its downward trend and once again setting a record for a new all-time low rate.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9% in February 2022.

February marks the 22nd consecutive month the metric has decreased.

The number of unemployed state residents declined 1,400 to 30,800. Total employment grew by 2,000 over the month, according to data from WorkForce West Virginia.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased 5,300 in February, with gains of 700 in the goods-producing sector and 4,600 in the service-providing sector…

