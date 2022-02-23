West Virginia trail permits skyrocket: Hatfield-McCoy almost doubles sales in 2021, continues record growth￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — The Hatfield-McCoy Trail System set a record in 2021, almost doubling the number of permits sold for the ATV trails that wind hundreds of miles through Southern West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice said almost 95,000 permits were sold last year, a 46 percent increase over the previous year, 2020, and 68 percent more than 2019.

Not only that, the system saw its 21st consecutive year of growth.

Justice released statements on the surge in permits and also said during his pandemic briefing Monday the growth is attributable to investments the state has made in tourism, pumping millions of dollars into state tourism efforts…

