West Virginia to ask for CDC’s permission to administer fourth vaccine dose

By Joselyn King, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday state officials will ask the Centers for Disease Control for permission to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to those deemed eligible in the state.

He explained West Virginia is looking to Israel as a leader in combating COVID and not the White House.

“We’ve lost control of this (at the federal level),” Justice said. “So many of the recommendations coming down from D.C. absolutely have been a dog’s mess — that’s all there is to it. So maybe the states ought to handle it.

“What we’re going to do right now is move forward hand in hand with what Israel is doing. Israel is offering a fourth dose — and they’re doing that right now.”

Under West Virginia’s plan that follows that of Israel, the state would provide the shots to those who had their last booster more than four months ago, are over the age of 50, have compromising health conditions or who are considered essential workers. Among these would be first responders, grocery store workers and those with compromised health, according to Justice…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/01/west-virginia-to-ask-for-cdcs-permission-to-administer-fourth-vaccine-dose/