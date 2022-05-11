West Virginia Supreme Court hears cases in Braxton County

By Braxton Citizen’s News

SUTTON, W.Va. — The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia heard arguments in three cases last Tuesday, May 3, in the Braxton County Board of Education meeting room, with high school students from Braxton and Webster Counties in attendance.

New Justice C. Haley Bunn joined the court on the bench for the first time at the event.

The LAWS (Legal Advancement for West Virginia Students) docket was scheduled to be held in Braxton County in March 2020 but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. This will be the first LAWS docket since 2019.

Supreme Court Justice Tim Amstead, a graduate of Braxton County High School was instrumental in bringing the learning experience to central West Virginia. “When I served as Chief Justice I was allowed to choose the location for the remote proceedings. I chose Braxton County but COVID delay things,” Justice Armstead told a CN Reporter. “I’m glad they we were able to get this valued learning tool back on track.” …

To read more: https://www.bcn-news.com/2022/05/10/wv-supreme-court-hears-cases-in-braxton-county/