West Virginia students learn financial responsibility with Get-a-Life program￼

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va.—Jefferson County’s eighth grade students had an opportunity this week to learn hands-on about managing finances as an adult. The Get-a-Life program, developed by the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, was held Thursday at Charles Town Middle School, incorporating students from Shepherdstown Middle School as well, while Harpers Ferry and Wildwood students will participate in the program today.

The Get-a-Life program is an interactive simulation designed to promote economic literacy. Students are given a realistic family budget and must visit various business stations and manage an expense ledger. Each student is told what his or her job is, what her salary is and if he or she has a family. Spousal salary, if available, is included in the total budget the student may spend.

The student must secure essential things such as housing, utilities, insurance and a vehicle all while attempting to remain in their given monthly budget. Extraneous funds can be used for “extras” that could include cell phones, televisions with cable, a fancier car or a more elaborate house…

