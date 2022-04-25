West Virginia state, local officials talk broadband￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — With West Virginia handling more than $1 billion in broadband funds through multiple federal sources, 1st District Congressman David McKinley met Friday in Parkersburg with state and local leaders and telecommunications industry officials to learn how to best use these dollars.

McKinley, R-W.Va., held a roundtable discussion of broadband issues at the Parkersburg Municipal Building on Friday morning with Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, Wood County Commission President Blair Couch and representatives of the county commissions of Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, and Gilmer counties.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Wood County Economic Development Office, the United States Telecom Association, the Wireless Industry Network and the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association. McKinley said it was important to hear from a diverse group of people with multiple perspectives on broadband deployment…

