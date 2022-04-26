West Virginia special legislative session kicks off Monday; $250 million set aside for water, sewer infrastructure

By Joe Severino, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers gathered in the Capitol on Monday for a special session to make corrections to several vetoed bills from the 2022 regular legislative session.

Gov. Jim Justice amended his proclamation declaring the year’s second extraordinary session Monday morning to include a $250 million supplemental appropriation to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, which was created by the passage of a bill during the regular session last month. The West Virginia Water Development Authority manages this fund, which provides matching grants to municipalities for water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.

The House of Delegates and the Senate unanimously advanced the funding measure. Justice said Monday the money is just a start to fixing depleted clean water and sewer infrastructure across West Virginia…

