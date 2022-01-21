West Virginia solar provider offers collaborative incentives to NCWV

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Solar power has been touted as the future of energy, but it’s the long-term savings that attracts many homeowners to build their own personal grids.

Solar Holler is a West Virginia-based company that sells and installs solar power arrays atop businesses, homes and nonprofits. Now, they’re offering a “group discount” for residents in Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties who sign up to have a new grid installed.

Thursday morning, members of Solar Holler and several West Virginians who have already made the commitment to go solar held a webinar to answer questions and grow interest in the company’s newest solar collaborative.

“The idea of the collaborative is really to offer a group discount,” Solar Holler Marketing Director Jessica Edgerly Walsh said. “As the interested group grows, the discount grows. If our crews can come to Fairmont and work really efficiently on several installs at one time, we’ll save money and we’re passing those savings to you.” …

