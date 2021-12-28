West Virginia shoppers look for post-holiday bargains

By Jonathan Weaver, The Exponent Telegram

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — West Virginians were back in the stores Sunday, shopping with money and gift cards they received during the holiday weekend.

“The day after Christmas is really busy because there are a lot of sales. A lot of people know that our ornaments are 50 percent off — we have people that come in first thing to buy things,” Adam’s Hallmark Manager Jean Spiker said. “We have people buying tons and tons of gift wrap and boxed cards.”

While Meadowbrook Mall opened at its usual 10 a.m., hours are extended evenings all week. Spiker said another shipment of current ornaments, gift wrap and cards is not expected so store associates can prepare for Valentine’s Day.

“We already have some of (the Valentine’s Day products) ready,” Spiker said.

Kaylene LaDouceur, store manager at Hibbett Sports, was busy working her first holiday season in retail…

