West Virginia Senators expand definitions of learning pods and micro schools￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An attempt by Republican members of the West Virginia Senate Friday to expand capacity for micro schools and learning pods became a debate over public versus private education.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 268 Friday morning, creating an exemption from compulsory school attendance for children who participate in learning pods or micro schools. The bill passed 21-13. Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, voted with the Democratic minority against the bill.

The Republican majority adopted several amendments to SB 268, including an amendment from Senate Education Committee Chairman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, that expands the capacity of a learning pod or micro school up to 100 students…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/senators-expand-definitions-of-learning-pods-and-micro-schools/article_d76bfdb8-8326-561b-b135-09391e8abd34.html