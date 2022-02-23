West Virginia Senator Geffert introduces state Equal Rights Amendment￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Sen. Hannah Geffert (D-Berkeley 16) has introduced a resolution to put on the ballot an Equal Rights Amendment to the West Virginia State Constitution.

“It is time,” Geffert said, “for West Virginia’s constitution to include the fundamental, moral principle that the legal rights of women are in all matters equal to the rights of men.”

Geffert described this amendment as a resolution — one that she said is an almost impossible task to move forward, because in order for it to be accepted as a resolution, it has to be accepted by the Republican caucus, and according to Geffert, the caucus doesn’t want to discuss it.

“Laws which make distinctions based upon race, religion and national origin must pass a high bar to be considered constitutional,” Geffert said. “This amendment would make West Virginia laws regarding distinctions based on sex subject to the same high degree of constitutional scrutiny.” …

