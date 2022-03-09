West Virginia Senate’s immune system blocks antibody vaccine exemption bill￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates last week dealing with allowing antibodies levels to count the same as vaccination to COVID and other diseases hit a brick wall in a state Senate committee Monday.

The Senate Government Organization Committee voted Monday afternoon against recommending House Bill 4320, requiring natural immunity or antibodies to any illness be treated as equal or better to vaccines to induce immunity, to the full Senate and the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, in a 6-8 vote.

HB 4320 states employers who require employees to show proof of immunization from communicable diseases would be able to allow those employees to show proof of biological immunity by presenting medical proof of protective antibodies. The committee approved a strike-and-insert amendment in an 8-3 vote making technical changes to the bill…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/senates-immune-system-blocks-antibody-vaccine-exemption-bill/article_5956f79a-294d-5584-8b72-0d1b5253cc64.html