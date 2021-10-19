West Virginia Senate redistricting vote delayed again

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia state Senate delayed action Monday on a bill that would create a new redistricting map for its 17 districts, making it the fourth time Senate Republicans have put off a vote on the bill.

Senate Bill 3034, dividing the state into senatorial districts, is on third reading when lawmakers gavel in at noon today.

The bill was first originated by the Senate Redistricting Committee one week ago after hosting several weekly meetings since the end of September and the first draft maps being posted Oct. 6.

SB 3034 made it to third reading Wednesday with amendments pending, but lawmakers laid the bill over three times until lawmakers took up amendments to the bill Monday afternoon.

After recessing twice and with Senate Republicans caucusing to discuss its next moves, the Senate voted to lay over the bill again Monday evening…

