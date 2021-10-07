West Virginia Senate Redistricting Committee adds additional congressional maps

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Senate committee considering redistricting proposals held their third meeting looking at how West Virginia’s future two congressional districts could look in 2022.

The Senate Redistricting Committee met Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting room at the State Capitol Building.

Lawmakers could be considering congressional, state Senate, and House of Delegates districts as soon as Sunday depending on when Gov. Jim Justice decides to call a special session coinciding with October legislative interim meetings.

As of Wednesday, Senate Redistricting Committee members submitted 24 different congressional redistricting proposals. According to the committee’s rules, draft maps must be uploaded to the Legislature’s redistricting website 24 hours in advance of any announced meeting.

Instead of starting with the re-drawing of senatorial districts, the committee chose to start Sept. 23 on congressional redistricting. The U.S. and state Constitutions require the re-drawing of congressional and statehouse districts every 10 years on conjunction with the release of U.S. Census population numbers…

