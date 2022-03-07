West Virginia Senate passes its version of state budget

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate ended the week Friday by passing an amended version of Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year beginning in July.

Senate Bill 250, the budget bill, was passed in a 32-0 vote Friday morning with no debate, sending the bill to the House of Delegates which is considering its own version of the budget early next week.

“This is the budget bill from the Senate,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam. “This committee substitute reflects the actions of the Senate thus far in the legislative process.”

The Senate’s amended budget matches Justice’s $4.645 billion general revenue budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 beginning on July 1. The bill reduces some of Justice’s funding proposals by $9.4 million, using those funds to pay for improvements made to the budget by the Senate Finance Committee Monday…

