West Virginia Senate passes bill to require new schools have water bottle filling stations in specific areas

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Friday that would require water bottle filling stations in every new public school.

If the House of Delegates passes the legislation, schools would have to have at least one filling station per 200 occupants, one per floor, one per wing, one per food service area and “one near gymnasiums and outdoor learning and activity areas, including playgrounds and athletic facilities.”

The filling stations would have to provide filtered water and be touchless. They could be integrated into water fountains.

Also, if a school underwent a “major improvement,” the bill would require replacing or retrofitting at least half of the water coolers — which cool water at drinking fountains — to accommodate bottle filling…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/wv-senate-passes-bill-to-require-new-schools-have-water-bottle-filling-stations-in-specific/article_8b606233-c83f-5098-9861-84d0898642c9.html