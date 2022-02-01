West Virginia Senate passes bill to increase video surveillance of special education classrooms

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate unanimously passed bill Monday that requires public school administrators to review at least 15 minutes of footage from each special education classroom at least every 90 days.

The 2019 state law that mandated cameras in these classrooms specifically forbids “regular” or “continual” monitoring of the footage. If the House of Delegates passes this legislation, Senate Bill 261, that prohibition also would be nixed.

“It allows administrators to review these films in these special education classes,” said Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha and the bill’s lead sponsor, “[with] children that do not, unfortunately, have the ability to speak or are challenged in other ways.” …

