West Virginia Senate Health advances bill capping insulin copays

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources advanced a bill Tuesday limiting copayments for insulin at $35 for a month’s supply and adding coverage for insulin devices into code for the first time.

House Bill 4252 unanimously passed the House of Delegates on Jan. 26. It will now be referred to the Senate Finance Committee before being introduced for passage to the full Senate.

If signed into law, the proposed bill would cap a month’s supply of insulin at $35, down from the current $100 limit. The cost sharing for devices — including blood glucose test strips, glucometers, lancets, lancing devices and insulin syringes — would be capped at $100.

People who need insulin pumps — small devices that regulate blood sugar and automatically inject insulin through a small tube beneath the skin — would be able to access one for $250, every two years…

